Windsor police looking to identify porch pirate

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is turning to the public to help identify a man they have called a “porch pirate”.

On July 22 around 4:30 p.m., a suspect was caught on camera taking a package from the 500 block of Curry Avenue, according to WPS.

The suspect is described as a white man and around six feet tall. He was wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, and a black baseball hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man or could have helpful information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.