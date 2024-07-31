WINDSOR
    • Windsor police looking to identify porch pirate

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is turning to the public to help identify a man they have called a “porch pirate”.

    On July 22 around 4:30 p.m., a suspect was caught on camera taking a package from the 500 block of Curry Avenue, according to WPS.

    The suspect is described as a white man and around six feet tall. He was wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, and a black baseball hat at the time of the incident.

    Anyone who recognizes the man or could have helpful information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

