WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man and woman from Windsor are both facing multiple charges including uttering death threats and forcible confinement following a robbery and assault investigation.

Windsor police responded to a robbery report around 8:30 a.m. Sunday where they met with the adult male victim in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police learned through investigation the robbery occurred on Saturday. Police say the victim was coerced by two men, who were both known to him, to go to a residence.

When he declined, the victim was assaulted by one of the men, causing minor injuries. Police say a firearm was brandished and the victim was threatened if he did not comply with their demands.

The suspects and victim went to a residence in the 800 block of Langlois Avenue where the victim was held against his will for several hours before he was let go.

Police say one of the men eventually left the residence. A woman, also known to the victim, was at the Langlois house where she was allegedly involved in confining and threating the victim.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit applied for and were granted a search warrant on Sunday for the Langlois Avenue residence.

Police located “items of evidential value” during the search.

Members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit saw the male and female suspects leaving a home on Monday in the 1300 block of Francois Road in a vehicle.

Around 2 p.m., officers stopped the vehicle in the 1200 block of George Avenue where the suspects were arrested without incident.

Both the man and woman are facing multiple charges including assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, uttering threats to cause death to an animal, forcible confinement, extortion, robbery and possess firearm while prohibited.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com