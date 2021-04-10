WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is seeking any information that could assist with the investigation into an armed robbery at a convenience store on Friday.

Patrol officers responded to the robbery report in the 4600 block of Seminole Street. Police say two suspects entered the store around 5:45 a.m. and started taking items.

One of the suspects was seen with a firearm described as a silver revolver. Police say they believe the suspects fled on foot, but there is potential that a getaway vehicle may have been waiting nearby.

Police say there were no physical injuries reported in the robbery.

Investigators are looking for help finding two potential witnesses. During the incident a man went inside the store and police believe his presence caused the suspects o flee.

A second person in a white Cadillac, possibly pumping gas at the time of the robbery, may have witnessed the suspects as they fled.

The Major Crime Unit is asking both potential witnesses to come forward as they “may have information that could greatly assist with the investigation.”

Police obtained surveillance footage of the robbery and described the first suspect as a white man, stocky build, wearing a black hoodie with a stripe on the shoulder, black pants, wearing a black and white bandana with sun glasses, gloves and carrying the silver revolver style handgun.

The second suspect is described as medium build, wearing a black hooded winter coat, black pants, full facemask, gloves and black shoes.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and is seeking any information that may assist.

Police are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence, looking for suspicious persons both before and after the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com