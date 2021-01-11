WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have issued four charges under the Reopening Ontario Act after a group of more than 50 protested COVID-19 restrictions Sunday.

Police say officers were present during the event and two tickets were issued for Highway Traffic Act violations. Four others have since been identified and are being charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

More than 50 people gathered to protest #covid19 restrictions under The Great Canadian Flag in downtown Windsor in defiance to the 10 person limit for public gatherings. @AM800News @CTVWindsor #cklw pic.twitter.com/jDoYhaVMnI — Gord Bacon (@baconAM800) January 10, 2021

“People should understand that we’re all together and we have to help each other," Leamington resident Eugene Spada told CTV News.

More than 50 people gathered at the downtown riverfront Sunday afternoon for the protest, defying the 10-person limit for public gatherings.

“People that take part in those events should narrow their thinking into other things that are more important,” said Windsor resident Sarah Awad - “Like the homelessness in the city. Like people that don’t have jobs and are unemployed. Like the high prices of rent. Like the high prices of food. So, there are more important thing to talk about than being anti-mask!”

Police say further charges under the act are being considered as more people are identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell