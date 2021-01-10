Advertisement
Protesters gathered at the Great Canadian Flag in downtown Windsor Sunday afternoon
Published Sunday, January 10, 2021 7:19PM EST
Protesters in downtown Windsor on January 10, 2021 (Source: Gord Bacon)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A crowd was heard chanting, "healthy people don't wear masks," and "rise up" as protesters gathered at the Great Canadian Flag in downtown Windsor, Sunday afternoon.
More than 50 people gathered to protest COVID-19 restrictions in defiance to the 10 person limit for public gatherings.
Windsor Police say organizers will be charged once identified for violating the Reopening Ontario Act.