WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four people were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act by the Chatham-Kent police for hosting New Year’s Eve gatherings.

Police say on New Year’s Eve officers responded to four complaints on New Year's Eve in Chatham, Merlin, Tilbury and Raleigh Township.

“It is unfortunate that some people still choose to not comply with the law considering these laws are put into place for everyone’s safety, including those who choose to break them,” Chatham-Kent police chief Gary Conn said. “This pandemic requires a concerted effort by all our citizens in order to abate and eventually eradicate. It is only through compliance, cooperation and collaboration that we will overcome this virus. I am once again urging citizens to please comply and assist us in helping you.”

Police say each of the gatherings resulted in the homeowners being issued a $880 ticket.