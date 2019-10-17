WINDSOR - Windsor police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in a parental abduction investigation.

Police say an investigation was launched after a suspect travelled in mid-April from Windsor to Toronto and then flew to Lebanon with two children, ages 5 and 9.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch says it has been in communication with the suspect and investigators believe he remains in Lebanon with children.

The suspect is identified as Achraf Zeidan.

The 34-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of parental abduction and one count of disobeying a court order.

Investigators say they have also been in regular contact with the woman who complained to police, to keep "her apprised on the progress of the case."

Windsor police say they are "making continued efforts to have the children returned to Canada and to have the accused appear in our court system to answer to the charges."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com