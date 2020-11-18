WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three Windsor firefighters are promising to sleep outside, for one night, if the community can help them, help the homeless.

It’s their newest fundraiser, to replace the now-cancelled Chili Fest.

“We don't say ‘oh no, we can't do anything because chili fest is cancelled and it’s our major fund-raiser,’ let’s think of something else to do to give back to the community,” says firefighter Derek Bull.

Bull and two other members are collecting money to buy sleeping bags to be given to Street Help and the Windsor Residence for Young Men.

“As firefighters, we see it, and the community sees it — all over the city. And the need is great, and unfortunately, there are people sleeping outside and we want to get these sleeping bags to them,” he says.

Donations are being collected through the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund at wpffabenefitfund455@gmail.com.

On Friday, Dec. 4 a group will sleep on the roof of Station 1 downtown.

“It’s kind of a wrap up to it,” Bill said. “Show our support, that we're not just out here collecting money.”