Windsor police investigate suspicious fire at Erie Street restaurant
Anatolia Turkish Restaurant on Erie Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a suspicious fire after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of an Erie Street restaurant.
Fire crews were called to Anatolia Turkish Restaurant around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services described the damage as minimal.
There were no reported injuries.
The Windsor police arson unit has now taken over the investigation.
Police had Erie Street East closed between Louis and Marentette Avenues until about 10 a.m. as officers investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.