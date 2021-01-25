WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are crediting citizens with helping pull a driver to safety after a fiery crash in Kingsville.

Officers received information about a single-vehicle collision on Sunday around 12:05 p.m. A white van had gone into the ditch off County Road 31.

Before police got there, the vehicle began to smoke and then caught fire.

Police say citizens at the scene who had stopped to call for assistance, pulled the driver from the vehicle to a safe location while waiting for emergency services.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and police are thanking the public that stopped to help the driver.