Firefighters put out west Windsor pickup truck fire
Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 1:32PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 26, 2021 1:41PM EST
Firefighters put out blaze in Dodge Ram in Windsor. Ont., on Monday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters extinguished a pickup truck fire in the west end.
Crews were called to Queen Street and Watkins Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday night.
Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the Dodge Ram was fully involved when crews arrived, and the truck not known to neighbours.
There is no estimate on the damage amount.