Windsor police investigate collision involving motorcycle and pedestrian

Windsor police are looking for witnesses to a serious collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon that sent a 62-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Police were called to the E.C. Row Expressway Eastbound at the Howard Avenue off-ramp around 12:30 p.m. in response to a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening conditions, police say.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or may have seen the man walking on the expressway.

Anyone with dashcam footage of this is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Collison Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 222. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com