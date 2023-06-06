E.C. Row Expressway near Howard Ave reopens after crash

Windsor police say E.C. Row eastbound has reopened near Howard Avenue and Dougall Avenue after a collision.

Officers were called to the area around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

Collison Update: EC Row Eastbound between Dougall and Howard is closed. Please continue to avoid the area. #YQGTraffic -15441 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 6, 2023

The westbound off ramp at E.C. Row at Howard was also shut down, but has since reopened.

Drivers wereasked to avoid the area if possible.

E.C. Row eastbound was closed near Howard Avenue and Dougall Avenue following a collision in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)