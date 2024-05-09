Windsor police hosting neighbourhood town hall meetings

A town hall meeting was held at Story Tellers Books on Ottawa Street Wednesday night giving businesses and residents a chance to share and learn from Windsor police and city officials.

“The purpose of a meeting like this allows us to get specific and customize our interaction and engagement,” said Barry Horrobin, director of planning for Windsor Police.

A number of safety and security concerns were brought forward and addressed, including traffic concerns, mischief and the presence of displaced people.

Horrobin toured the neighbourhood prior to the town hall and offered insight to help benefit the community.

He suggested to keep properties well maintained, have a zero tolerance approach to unwanted behavior and ensure areas are well lit.

The next town hall hosted by Windsor police will be for Erie Street residents.

“As resource permit, as we can get people together from our organization to come out and have a good dialogue. Yes, I would encourage it. It’s a good tool for neighbourhoods to get themselves together and have a dialogue with ourselves and other service providers in the city,” Horrobin said.