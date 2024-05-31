Caron Avenue parking lot latest City of Windsor property up for grabs

The City of Windsor has unveiled a few more properties that they believe are prime for housing development, issuing an expression of interest for the scarcely used Caron Avenue parking lot.

“We're inviting developers and proponents to submit comprehensive proposals that will align with Windsor's vision of smart housing solutions for sustainable, inclusive, and community oriented development,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens during a media event Friday morning.

“This expression of interest represents the first of several opportunities to support evolving housing needs in Windsor while reaffirming our commitment to our Strengthen the Core downtown Windsor revitalization plan,” he said.

According to Dilkens, developers are already showing interest in the property, which he told reporters could accommodate a 14-storey residential tower or more, depending on the proposal.

It’s all part of Windsor’s “Housing Solutions Made for Windsor” strategy.

“To enable smart housing solutions by increasing the supply of housing in areas where it makes sense,” the mayor said.

The city also announced additional available municipal land at the former Windsor Arena — affectionately known as ‘The Barn,’ as well as re-identifying the availability of the former Grace Hospital site.

You’ll recall a developer signed a memorandum of understanding with the city to build a mixed-use development, but the project stalled for years.

Shortly after the developer Fairmount Properties signed a memorandum of agreement with St. Clair College to provide student housing on site, the city cancelled its agreement with Fairmount and the developer is now suing the city.

“We'll resolve that issue. But we're still moving forward with development,” reaffirmed Dilkens. “We're not standing back and waiting and letting that lawsuit disrupt our process.”

Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino said adding housing and residents to the core is part of the formula for revitalizing downtown Windsor.

“To me, the most important thing is making downtown Windsor a neighborhood and the only way you can make a neighborhood is by bringing more people,” said Agostino.

This grows the list of municipal lands available for development to six, a list which also includes the Pelissier Street parking lot, former W.D. Lowe Secondary School, and the Roseland Golf Clubhouse and parking lot.

Dilkens said council remains committed to hosting public consultation sessions as part of any future development.

“Any development undertaken throughout this process complements and respects the integrity of established neighborhoods and the quality of life of residents while also benefiting the surrounding areas,” said Dilkens.

The Caron Avenue expression of interest is now live and will remain open for proposals until Aug. 23.

To submit an expression of interest or for more information, the city has launched a one-stop online portal.