Charges laid after man found sleeping at wheel of vehicle

A Bothwell man has been arrested after police said he was found sleeping at the wheel of his vehicle.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Victoria Street in Thamesville for a well-being check where a man was seen sleeping at the wheel of his vehicle while at the Jane Street stop sign.

Officers believed the man was under the influence and also found drug paraphernalia with suspected fentanyl.

The 37-year-old man was taken to police headquarters and charged with impaired driving by drugs and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.