OPP seeking help in Tecumseh assault case

Essex County OPP officers are seeking public assistance to identify three suspects in an assault case in Tecumseh.

On May 19, at 2:15 a.m., police received a report of a fight between approximately 15 people in a parking lot at an address on Tecumseh Road East.

Three individuals received minor injuries in the altercation, while another person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested and charged a 25-year-old Windsor man under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

Aggravated assault

Assault

Causing a disturbance

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 9.

Police are asking the public to help identify three additional persons of interest in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com.You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.