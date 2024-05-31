Sanitary lagoons in Amherstburg transformed into new wetland with trails

Amherstburg is showcasing the completion and transformation of the former Edgewater sanitary lagoon system, into a vibrant wetland ecosystem now called Golfview Park, Wetlands & Trails.

Officials said the area near Golfview Drive and Linwood Street will provide residents with enhanced recreational opportunities and foster biodiversity in the region.

"The transformation of the Edgewater Lagoon system into the Golfview Park, Wetlands & Trails represents a significant milestone for our community," said Mayor Michael Prue. "Not only does this project demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability, but it also provides our residents a new recreational space to enjoy nature and engage with their surroundings."

The Edgewater lagoons were built in the early 1980s to support local sanitary treatment needs and accommodate future growth, and have significantly transitioned as part of the town’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community enhancement.

With the recent expansion of the Amherstburg Wastewater Treatment Plant (AWTTP), it was determined that redirecting flows from the Edgewater Lagoons to the newly constructed AWWTP would optimize resources and create additional development capacity.

The sanitary lagoons in Amherstburg have transformed into new wetland with trails. May 31, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News London)

In light of the decision, the former lagoon system was identified as an ideal candidate for conversion into a wetland, which would provide residents with ecological benefits and recreational amenities.

The wetland conversion project includes the creation of 1.5 kilometres of new walking trails, offering residents a serene setting to explore and appreciate the diverse wildlife that will now inhabit the area.