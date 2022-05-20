Windsor police extending reward money for unsolved murder cases

Windsor police are hoping an extension of reward money will help with several unsolved murder investigations.

The Windsor Police Services Board approved a $20,000 reward extension for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in three investigations.

The rewards are being offered for the following cases:

The 1980 murder of 25-year-old Kirk Knight

The 1982 murder of 31-year-old Marlene Sweet and her 7-year-old son Jason

The 2003 killings of 30-year-old Debilleanne "Dee Dee" Williamson and her son 5-year-old Brandon "Xavier" Rucker.

The board also approved a reward increase of $20,000 in the investigation into the October 2018 murder of Jerome Allen and the May 2019 murder of Gerardine Butterfield.

"Even if people want to do it anonymously, Crime Stoppers is always available. I understand that people don't want to get involved to that level, but the rewards that we are offering hopefully encourages someone who knows something to come out and let us know," acting Deputy Chief Jason Crowley tells AM800 News.

The reward for information has been extended until Dec. 31, 2023 for all five unsolved murder cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.