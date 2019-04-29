Windsor police deem $120K fire on Parkwood Avenue suspicious
A house in the 2200 block of Parkwood is taped off after a fire in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 2:43PM EDT
Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a fire on Parkwood Avenue.
Windsor Fire first reported the fires around 5:30 a.m., saying the first fire began with a vehicle fire in 2200 block that then extended to two homes on either side of the vehicle.
Windsor police tell CTV Windsor they are classifying the fire as a crime scene.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is in the initial stages, but has been deemed suspicious.
Members of the arson unit are continuing the investigation.
As of 6 a.m., fire was extinguished in one house but crews were still battling an attic fire in the other home.
The fire is now completely out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.