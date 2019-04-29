

CTV Windsor





Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a fire on Parkwood Avenue.

Windsor Fire first reported the fires around 5:30 a.m., saying the first fire began with a vehicle fire in 2200 block that then extended to two homes on either side of the vehicle.

Windsor police tell CTV Windsor they are classifying the fire as a crime scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is in the initial stages, but has been deemed suspicious.

Members of the arson unit are continuing the investigation.

As of 6 a.m., fire was extinguished in one house but crews were still battling an attic fire in the other home.

The fire is now completely out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A closer look inside 2268 Parkwood. The house caught fire after a car in the driveway went up in flames. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/gmYs10X0Pv — Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) April 29, 2019