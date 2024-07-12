Windsor police cracking down on intimate partner violence with six arrests
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
This week, the Special Victims Unit, alongside the Problem-Oriented Policing and Emergency Services Units, conducted searches at various locations to round up wanted suspects.
Those arrested were all sought on IPV-related charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, assault choking, uttering threats, and breaching probation.
“Domestic and family violence are among the most frequent incidents reported to Windsor Police,” said Staff Sgt. Richard Sieberer of the Special Victims Unit. “These arrests highlight our dedication to holding suspects accountable.”
Intimate partner violence has been declared an epidemic in Windsor and nearly 100 other Ontario municipalities. To combat this, the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit collaborates with community partners to educate the public and support victims.
Recently, Windsor Police and Family Services Windsor-Essex launched the IPV Early Intervention and Prevention Program to identify early warning signs of domestic violence and prevent future harm.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.
