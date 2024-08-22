Opioid crisis drives Windsor residents to learn naloxone use

Windsor residents are stepping up to combat the ongoing opioid crisis by learning how to use naloxone—a life-saving tool in overdose situations.

Janet Magrum lives in Windsor’s downtown core, right on the frontlines of the city’s battle against a rise in opioid overdoses.

"I sit outside the front of my house a lot, and I’ve had it happen on my front lawn," Magrum said, recalling how close the crisis has hit to home.

With eight opioid alerts issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit so far this year—the same number issued in all of 2023—Magrum joined dozens of others at a naloxone training course, driven by a desire to be prepared.

"I just like to help the community and I live right in the middle of it," she explained.

The training session, hosted by the health unit in partnership with the City of Windsor, Windsor Police Service, and Essex-Windsor EMS, was part of a larger effort to empower residents with the knowledge to intervene during an overdose.

Some, like Magrum, came out on their own while others were encouraged by downtown businesses.

Windsor residents participated in a course to learn how to properly administer naloxone to a person experiencing a drug overdose on Aug. 21, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News London)

"This training was offered to me by my workplace, so I wanted to take advantage of it," said Julie Tucker, another participant. "I want to be there for community members if they're in a crisis."

The session included three classes held on Wednesday, each focusing on when and how to use naloxone or Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Jennifer Bradt, the chronic disease and injury prevention manager at the health unit, emphasized the importance of making naloxone kits accessible.

"Generally, there’s been an increase in opioid overdoses within our community. So, you know, it’s really important just to have kits out there and available to increase confidence,” she said.

Experts list five stages for those using naloxone to reverse the effects of a suspected overdose:

Shout & Shake: Attempt to wake the person Call 911 Administer the naloxone nasal spray by pushing the plunger all the way down to deliver the medication If you’re trained in CPR, perform chest compressions while waiting two to three minutes for the naloxone to take effect If there’s no response after the first dose, administer a second dose and continue CPR until emergency crews arrive

Magrum, after completing the training, felt better prepared.

"I can’t say I feel safer, but I feel better prepared to live in the neighborhood I live in," she said.

The health unit has hosted these training sessions before and plans to offer them again in the future. Dates and times will be announced as they are scheduled.

For more information on where to find and how to use a naloxone kit, visit the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website.