Mulch fire in Detroit sends smoke and air quality concerns into Windsor
A large mulch fire, that began Tuesday evening, is now under control, according to City of Detroit officials.
They said the fire scene could remain active for days, as crews continue to dose hot spots, nearly 24 hours since the blaze began.
Many people in Windsor-Essex woke up to the strong smell of smoke on Wednesday morning.
"I smelled that earlier this morning, but now I can't," said Windsor resident, Don Caston. "It was just like burning wood, like a campfire."
Maureen Thompson said, "I could smell it from my back porch. I thought somebody was having a fire in our neighborhood, which they can't. And I was like, where then?"
Mulch fire in Detroit, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2024. (Source: Viewer submitted)
Authorities said the fire broke out at Detroit Mulch at 14300 Prairie Street and that the cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Christine Drouillard said the smell of smoke was strong in Amherstburg, initially assuming a farmer nearby was burning something.
"I didn't think anything of it," Drouillard said. "It's the same as living near a campground with everyone having a bonfire."
Others like Douglas Weeks, in downtown Windsor, said they were concerned about Windsor's air quality,
"I can still smell it," Weeks explained.
"I've been keeping my windows shut. I'm just wondering toxicity of all that smoke."
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said officials are monitoring air quality every hour, noting air pollution can pose significant health risks.
"We have been in touch with our counterparts in the in U.S., in Detroit departments," said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh.
Crews battling the mulch fire in Detroit, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2024. (Source: Viewer submitted)
Aloosh told CTV News that Windsor's air quality was at it's worst Wednesday at 8 a.m., but that it had gradually improved to normal levels throughout the day.
"Things might change. The wind might change. And we will let, our community know about this. Significant risk, at the moment, the risk is very low."
Aloosh suggested that anyone with air quality health concerns should stay inside and close their windows, adding people can keep track of air quality themselves with a number of various mobile apps.
"I think that the most important lesson from this is that we are connected at a global level in different ways. With the air that we breathe, with water that we drink and we share with food chains. It reminds us we are connected and we should watch around us to see what are the health hazards. Work and collaborate with other partners to ensure that everyone is safe in our community."
