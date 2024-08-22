Essex-Kent golf looking for balance amongst players
Austin Wills beat Andrew Baker to win the 96th edition of the Essex-Kent Junior Golf Tournament, winning the match play final on the final hole.
“I was playing good on the front nine,” said Wills, who had a three-hole lead at the turn. “Good weather. Wind started to pick up on the back. I got a little sloppy on the back, but, you know, they will pull through and keep it going.”
Baker came back and took the lead on hole 15.
“16, 17, 18 just came down the stretch and he had a couple of nice up and downs and 17 and 18 to tie 17 and to win on 18 so yeah, it was a good match. Nice playing by Austin,” Baker said.
There were over a hundred golfers at the tournament but only six players were girls. The board is hoping to balance the ratio and they started with a name change this year. The event is now known was the Essex-Kent Junior Golf Tournament.
“We would like to see more girls,” said tournament Director Bernie Grabowiecki who told CTV News the tournament opened the door for girls to play in 2020, with 20 signing up. “We know they felt that they were intimidated here. So part of the thing is we just it's a junior golf tournament open to everybody.”
Prior to Wednesday, the girls were teeing off from the same place as the boys, which made it difficult to compete. A change in the rules could help.
“They're now playing the forward tees and the boys are playing the middle tees,” Grabowiecki said. “We're hoping that they feel that it's a fair golf course and they have a chance to win some of our flights and prizes.”
That's what the board wants to see, because they've yet to have a girl reach a championship flight.
“We have a big junior program here of 110 active juniors in our program, and about 50 per cent are girls,” said Roseland General Manager Dave Deluzio, who feels the key is keep the girls playing when they hit their mid-teens.
“My job as the head professional here, to get our juniors from our junior program to play in this. We have a first tee golf program and we're going to keep pushing to get boys and girls playing this event for a long time moving forward,” said Deluzio, who feels with a strong junior program already in place at Roseland, it's only a matter of time before a girl plays a boy for the overall championship. “That's not too far off.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rail work stoppage shuts down some Ontario, Quebec, B.C. commuter rail lines
A rail work stoppage has upset typical travel plans for nearly 30,000 daily commuters in Ontario and Quebec where several major transit lines have been suspended.
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage, officials say
The Italian coast guard said Thursday the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called it unsinkable.
Fluoride at twice the recommended limit is linked to lower IQ in kids, U.S. report says
A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children.
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
CUPE calls for Fred Hahn's resignation following social media post
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) passed a motion requesting national vice-president Fred Hahn's resignation following a recent social media post he shared.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
Suspect identified in Kitchener sexual assault investigation
Police have identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and are warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
London
-
Supervised Drug Consumption Site in London responds to Health Ministry’s policy shift about harm reduction
Still open and offering services, the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service in London was not included on a list of ten supervised drug consumption sites that the provincial government is closing across Ontario.
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Elderly woman explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
-
No injuries reported after London gas leak
Several homes were evacuated in southeast London Wednesday evening for a reported gas leak. Multiple emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent, blocking off a portion of the road.
Barrie
-
Garage fire damages home in Collingwood
Garage destroyed by fire Thursday night.
-
Crow from Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile Virus
A crow has been found carrying the West Nile Virus in Grey Bruce County.
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
-
Babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of man she injured when he was a baby in 1984
A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Six new forest fires reported Wednesday in the northeast
Ontario Forest Fires reported there were six new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening Wednesday.
-
Consumption site ban will lead to more deaths, northern official say
Northern officials say safe consumption services are still needed to keep patients alive and connect them to treatment.
-
Hwy. 17 east of the Sault reopens after collision
Highway 17 is closed in Thessalon, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
National rail shutdown begins as employees locked out at both major Canadian railways
Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.
-
Consignment stores offer back-to-school savings on trendy togs
For many kids, the first day of school can be a bit of a fashion show as they head into class ready to wow their friends with a new outfit. But for many parents, it can be an expensive endeavour, hunting down desirable brand name items.
-
OPP investigating home invasion and assault on Wolfe Island
Ontario Provincial Police are warning there is a potential risk to public safety after a home invasion and assault at a home on Wolfe Island.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman.
-
No GO train service on Milton line and at Hamilton GO station Thursday due to rail lockout
There will be no GO train service on the Milton line and at Hamilton GO station due to a possible rail strike on Thursday.
-
Toronto woman billed $57,000 for roof repair, company says it mistakenly overcharged
A Toronto woman who hired a roofing company to inspect her eavestroughs said she couldn't believe her roof was in such terrible condition that it needed repairs that would cost more than $57,000.
Montreal
-
No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
-
Welcome Hall Mission giving extra meals to scatter homeless population in Saint-Henri
The Welcome Hall Mission says it is gearing up to offer 100 extra meals a day to help people living with homelessness who use a hotly contested day centre in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
-
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
-
Firefighters called to house fire on St. Albert Trail
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Edmonton early on Thursday morning.
-
Municipalities say Alberta oilpatch policies harming tax base, public interest
Alberta's United Conservative government is trying to increase production from the province's declining conventional oil and gas fields at the expense of local tax bases, environmental oversight and the public interest, says the group representing rural municipalities.
Calgary
-
Multiple homes damaged, one cat injured in Riverbend fire
The Calgary Fire Department and arson investigators are looking into what started an overnight fire in the southeast community of Riverbend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced to 4 years for possession of child porn
A 41-year-old southern Alberta man has been sentenced to four years after police found more than half a million images and videos of child porn on his computers.
Regina
-
Regina city council strikes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue.
-
Former Riders head coach Ken Miller dead at 82
Ken Miller, the former head coach and vice-president of the Saskatchewan Roughriders had died. He was 82.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
Vancouver
-
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
-
CTV News Reality Check: BC NDP fumbles ER closures, which will continue
A Vancouver-area emergency department has now turned away patients for a fifth time, showing how the New Democrats' fumbling of doctor shortages is impacting urban and rural British Columbia alike.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
Vancouver Island
-
Province supports 72 more shelter beds in Victoria, amid calls for more
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats emailed to Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" synagogues within the province were targeted.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
-
Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M sold to New Brunswicker
A lottery ticket sold online in New Brunswick is about to make one lucky winner a multi-millionaire.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.