$1 billion in daily trade at risk as railway lockout looms: Local chambers

The CEOs of the Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex Chambers of Commerce warn supply of everything from produce like whisky, minivans to gravel is at risk.

Contract talks are ongoing between Teamsters Canada and both Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

According to the union, both CN and CPKC intend to lock the workers out at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 if a deal is not reached.

“A rail stoppage could result in significant impacts to major employers across our region,” Rakesh Naidu, president of the Windsor-Essex chamber said in a statement to CTV News. “Numerous local businesses, large and small, are dependent upon reliable and timely rail transportation, including such firms as Hiram Walker and Sons, the Port of Windsor and Stellantis.”

“This is a critical time of year as the agricultural sector is in full swing with expectations of shipping perishable goods to destinations across Canada and abroad,” B.J. Griffiths, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Chatham-Kent Chamber wrote in a news release.

Both Chambers note CN and CPKC move approximately $380 billion in goods every year, or one billion every day.

“A failure to act swiftly will also put the livelihoods of millions of workers in jeopardy,” Naidu said. “Our international reputation and relationship with our trading partners is at stake.”

President of the Chatham-Kent Chamber, Rory Ring, also noted the “unintended consequence” of a rail strike would come from moving all that cargo from rail to road.

“We really have to understand the impact of transferring those goods to the highways, which will then become busier, and then the impacts on climate, because you are again producing carbon monoxide by increasing the amount of traffic that goes onto the highways,” said Ring in an interview with CTV News.

The Chambers are both hoping a deal can be reached at the bargaining table, without leading to a work stoppage.

“We emphasize the need for a fair resolution that balances workers’ rights with the economic well-being of our community,” the Chatham-Kent news release reads.