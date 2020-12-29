WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Major Crime Branch of the Windsor Police Service is investigating a death after officers found a woman dead inside a west end residence.

Police say around 8 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult woman inside the home.

The Major Crime Branch attended the scene and a death investigation was launched as the circumstances surrounding the death were unknown at the time of the initial investigation.

“We would like to thank the community for their cooperation and patience during the course of this investigation. This remains an active investigation by the Major Crime Branch,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The residence was treated as a crime scene until more information could be obtained and the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police say a thorough investigation is being conducted and investigators are awaiting test results to “rule out foul play.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com