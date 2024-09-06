277 charges laid in Essex County OPP blitz

Essex County OPP were busy over the long weekend, laying over 277 charges in a traffic blitz on local roadways.

Police say there were a variety of infractions during the campaign, including charges for violations falling under the "Big Four".

"Essex OPP officers continue to observe risky driving behaviours by some commuters on our highways and roadways and the Labour Day long weekend was no exception, as excessive speed, distracted driving, impaired driving, and a lack of seatbelt use continued to be the areas of specific concern. Members of Essex County OPP will continue to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives and provide education as a means of ensuring everyone's safety. Please respect the rules of the road and drive with respect,” said acting Insp. Jamie Smith.

Police say these are the four biggest contributing factors in collisions that result in death, injury or property damage on Ontario roads and highways.