Remington Booster Park tennis and pickleball courts to be closed

The City of Windsor is temporarily closing the Remington Booster Park tennis and pickleball courts, beginning Monday, for temporary improvements.

The park, located at 2710 Lillian Avenue, will be closed for a new surface layer and boundary lines to be put on both tennis courts and the six pickleball courts.

The city expects the work will be finished by Sept. 16.

All other amenities at the park, including the basketball court, will stay open during the work.