SIU investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street

Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit have been called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor.

Officers responded to 790 Goyeau Street for a report of a person with a weapon at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The SIU said there was an interaction involving a man and an officer that resulted in the man getting shot by the officer.

The 57-year-old man has died, according to the SIU. Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. Officers say there no risk to public safety at this time.