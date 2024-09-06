Windsor on track to surpass housing targets: mayor

City of Windsor officials say they are on track to surpass housing targets.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by councillors Jim Morrison and Angelo Marignani; and Rob Piroli, president of Piroli Group Developments, to highlight Windsor’s progress toward meeting its 2024 provincial housing targets.

As of August 14, 2024, the city has successfully initiated 924 housing starts, or 85 per cent out of the province's target of 1,083 for the year.

“Nearly accomplishing our 2024 housing starts target by mid-August is a testament to Windsor’s proactive local approach to housing development. We are committed to Building Windsor’s Future and finding sensible Housing Solutions Made for Windsor to respond to unprecedented economic growth and provide housing options that respect the diverse needs of our residents, neighbourhoods, and broader community,” says Dilkens.

Officials say this puts the city in a strong position to receive provincial funding through the Building Faster Fund, which rewards municipalities that meet or exceed 80 per cent of their annual housing targets.

“Windsor’s continued focus on housing development, combined with strategic efforts to streamline and modernize development processes, has positioned the City to meet this year’s target and the overall goal to build 13,000 new homes by 2031,” states a news release from the city.

Mayor Dilkens and city council have endorsed the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor plan – what they call a comprehensive, strategic, and balanced approach aimed at increasing the supply of housing and meeting housing targets at an accelerated pace. This includes opening municipal lands ready for development, a vacant home tax to boost the availability of the current housing stock, and official plan amendments to focus intensification on key areas along major thoroughfares and transit routes.

“It has been a pleasure working with the City on our latest residential project, Viridian Place – a 136-unit rental apartment complex located in the Forest Glade neighbourhood, slated for occupancy in fall 2025. This development includes a portion of affordable housing units, and Piroli Group takes pride in delivering high-quality housing across Southwestern Ontario," said Rob Piroli, president of Piroli Group Developments.

City officials say the building and planning departments have implemented several innovative measures to enhance efficiency, including the creation of a specialized Development Application Coordinator team to serve as a single point of contact for customers throughout the development application process. This initiative is aimed at improving permit processing times and reducing application backlogs.