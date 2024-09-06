WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Traffic note for Dougall Avenue

    Saskatoon road work
    A traffic note for commuters in Windsor on Friday.

    Dougall Avenue remains closed at the CP rail track south of Tecumseh Road West for emergency repair.

    The closure will be until at least 12 p.m. on Friday.

    Businesses remain accessible and no through traffic will be allowed.

