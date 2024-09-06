WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex OPP investigating overnight break-in at a business

    Source: OPP West Region/X.
    The Essex OPP are investigating an overnight break-in that took place at a business on County Road 12 in Essex.

    Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the business for a break-and-enter and theft.

    Police said unknown individuals were on foot, smashed a window, took an undisclosed amount of money and alcohol, before leaving in a vehicle.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

