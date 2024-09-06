Tecumseh woman plans to 'grab some pizza' with $123,556 Lotto Max win

A Tecumseh woman says pizza is one of the items she’ll be buying with her Lotto Max win.

Baljot Deol won $123,556 with the Lotto Max second prize in the Aug. 16 draw.

Baljot, who works in healthcare, has enjoyed playing the lottery with OLG over the past couple of years. She says she loves to play Lotto Max and now, she is celebrating her first big win!

“I was at home when I checked my numbers on the OLG app. When I scanned my ticket, I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message appear on the screen,” Baljot said while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. “It just felt too good to be true! I put my ticket aside, carried on with my day, and checked it again later. I was overwhelmed at first, but it feels good to win and I’m very grateful.”

While Baljot hasn’t yet decided what to do with the bulk of her winnings, she does have one plan in mind.

“I think I will grab some pizza,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh.