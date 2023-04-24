Windsor police ask public for help identifying break-in suspect

Windsor police are looking to identify a break-in suspect who allegedly stole a victim’s wallet from a home on Riverside Drive.

Police say on Thursday around 8 p.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 600 block of Riverside Dr. through an unlocked door.

The homeowner was there during the break-in and confronted the suspect. Police say the suspect fled the scene taking the victim’s wallet which had cash and credit cards inside.

Police say no one was physically hurt during the incident.

“Windsor Police would like to remind residents to lock their doors and windows, keep their valuables out of sight, and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood,” police said in a news release.

Police are searching for the suspect who is described as a Black man between the ages of 25-35. During the incident he was wearing a grey hoodie and black shirt.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.