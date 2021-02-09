WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 40-year-old from Harwood, Ont. is facing multiple charges after allegedly trafficking various drugs in the Windsor area.

Police say an investigation was launched by the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit in January involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in the city.

A man was identified as a suspect during the investigation. He was found and arrested without incident around 2 p.m. Monday.

“Trafficking illicit drugs is a serious crime that impacts our community and the Windsor Police Service is committed to working with the public to hold offenders responsible for their actions,” a news release from WPS says.

Richard Emery, 40, of Harwood, Ont. has been charged with failure to comply with a judicial release order and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com