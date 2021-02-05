WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car that was left running in Windsor’s Little Italy neighbourhood Thursday.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. a vehicle was reported stolen in the 500 block of Erie Street East.

A patrol officer saw the stolen vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and going the wrong direction at around 10:55 a.m. on Chatham Street East near Goyeau Street.

Officers stopped the vehicle at Chatham and McDougall Street and the driver attempted to flee from police, causing minor damage to a police vehicle in the process.

Police say no one was injured.

Investigation revealed the driver had also been a suspect in a mischief investigation earlier that day at a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East.

Police have arrested Justin O’Keefe, 31, of Windsor who is now facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, flight of peace officer, and mischief under $5,000.

“We would to remind the public that you should never leave your keys in the vehicle or leave your car running unattended,” police said in a news release Friday. “Stolen vehicles pose a great risk to the entire community as they are often driven in dangerous manner, driven by unlicensed individuals and used to commit further crimes.”

Police are asking those in the Erie Street East area where the vehicle was stolen to check their surveillance footage for possible evidence.

Those with information are asked to reach out to Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4307, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.