WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 33-year-old woman with impaired driving and drug possession after a traffic stop.

An officer on general patrol initiated a traffic stop on Prince Street in Chatham for a Highway Traffic Act violation just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

Through investigation, the officer believed the woman was driving while impaired and conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test, which resulted in her arrest.

Police took the woman to headquarters and a Drug Recognition Expert conducted an evaluation. As a result, the DRE officer believed the woman was impaired by a drug.

Upon being searched incident to arrest, police say the woman was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

The woman of no fixed address was charged with impaired driving and drug possession. She was released pending a future court date of March 4, 2021.