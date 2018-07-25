

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is paying tribute to late Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he wishes to extend sincere condolences to family, co-workers and friends of Marchionne, who died Wednesday at the age of 66.

“Today, we mourn the loss of someone who left a lasting legacy in our community,” said Dilkens. “I've requested that the flags at all City of Windsor locations be lowered to half-mast in honour of the commitment and dedication shown by Sergio Marchionne to the City of Windsor and our residents. Our community thanks you and we send our deepest condolences to your family.”

Books of condolences will be placed in the lobbies of 350 City Hall Square West and 400 City Hall Square East for members of the community to pay their respects.