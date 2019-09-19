

CTV Windsor





Two people are facing over 60 charges after a fraud investigation in Windsor and Amherstburg.

In June of 2019, a complainant went to the Windsor Police Service’s Amherstburg Detachment to report a suspected fraud.

Michael Allard, 36, and Stephanie Fink, 28, both from Windsor, were charged with a number of fraud-related offences.

The Financial Crimes Unit continued investigating this incident and on Tuesday, several more charges were laid against both suspects.

Police say several items believed to be stolen were found at the residence in the 600 block of Capitol Street during the execution of the search warrant on Sept. 11.

Investigators have since been able to confirm those items have been reported stolen, including three motorcycles, and both suspects have been charged for possessing the stolen property.

Allard now faces 16 counts of possessing an identity document of another, 11 counts of possession of property obtained, fraud under $5,000 and unauthorized use of credit card data.

Fink now faces four counts of fraud under $5,000, 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of unauthorized use of credit card, attempted fraud under $5,000, personation, and 16 counts of possessing an identity document of another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.