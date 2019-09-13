

CTV Windsor





Two people have been charged after an online fraud investigation in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Michael Allard, 36, and Stephanie Fink, 28, both from Windsor, are charged with a number of fraud related offences, including fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and unauthorized use of credit card data.

Allard was previously charged after a separate online sale gone wrong and a six-hour standoff in Windsor.

In the new case, a complainant went to the office of the Windsor Police Service, Amherstburg Detachment to report a suspected fraud.

The complainant was a local representative of a company that processes internet online sales. It was reported that the involved company believed it was a victim of online fraud.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit continued the investigation and determined that fraudulent online purchases had occurred, involving the use of stolen credit card information of a person living in Vancouver.

Officers were able to determine that all of the involved online purchases had been delivered to a residence in Windsor.

Officers conducted surveillance and identified two suspects.

In early September, investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

On Wednesday, officers attended the involved residence located in the 600 block of Capitol Street and executed the search warrant.

Allard was arrested at the scene after a brief foot chase.

Fink was located and arrested in Amherstburg without incident.

A number of items believed related to the online frauds were seized during the search, including power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.