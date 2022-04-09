Windsor, Ont. business has close call with out-of-control vehicle

A Windsor, Ont. business nearly had a car crash through its front doors early Saturday morning.

According to police, the car was traveling on Wyandotte Road East when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole and bench before coming to a stop outside the restaurant in Walkerville.

Two people involved in the crash ran from the scene, but were quickly located and arrested by police.

The utility pole and bench took the brunt of the impact and the restaurant received only minor damage.

Surprisingly, the incident only caused a 30 minute delay in opening Saturday, with The Twisted Apron staff joking on social media, “This is not what we meant by curbside pickup.”

No one was injured in the crash.