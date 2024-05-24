WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Beach water testing results for May 24, 2024

    Beach testing results from May 22, 2024. (Source: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)
    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released this week's beach water testing results.

    Just two beaches are not recommended for swimming because of E.coli counts of 200 or higher.

    Cedar Beach and Holiday Beach are both marked as "unsafe for swimming" with high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to your health, according to the health unit.

