Windsor franchisee raises second most in Canada on McHappy Day

Windsor franchisee Jason Trussell was one of the Top-2 fundraisers across Canada on McHappy Day.

His franchise raised over $235,000.

The total across the country was over $8.9 million. It was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada and various local children's charities.

A news release from McDonald’s said Trussell and his team are dedicated to raising funds for the RMHC and hold fundraising events throughout the year. Including the Big Red Shoe Run, providing their staff with free meals in exchange for a $1 donation and encouraging local businesses to make donations.

His team also sold over 10,000 pairs of McHappy Day socks this year.

"Thanks to the generous support of McDonald's Canada, restaurant teams, and guests on McHappy Day and every day, RMHC can continue caring for families across Canada so they can focus on what matters most – their sick child," said Kate Horton, president and CEO at RMHC Canada.