Driver slumped over steering wheel as traffic lights cycle through

A Chatham man has been charged after a traffic complaint on King Street west.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, police received complaints of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of King Street west and Lacroix Street as the light cycled several times.

The driver was reportedly seen slumped over the steering before exiting the vehicle, failing to put it in park, causing it to roll forward.

When officers arrived the man reportedly refused to cooperate with a roadside test so was taken to police headquarters.

A 39-year-old man was released with conditions and a future court date.