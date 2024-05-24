WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver slumped over steering wheel as traffic lights cycle through

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    A Chatham man has been charged after a traffic complaint on King Street west.

    Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, police received complaints of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of King Street west and Lacroix Street as the light cycled several times.

    The driver was reportedly seen slumped over the steering before exiting the vehicle, failing to put it in park, causing it to roll forward.

    When officers arrived the man reportedly refused to cooperate with a roadside test so was taken to police headquarters.

    A 39-year-old man was released with conditions and a future court date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING World Court orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

    Judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News