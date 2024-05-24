Arrest warrant issued for Erie Street shooting suspect

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a dispute on Erie Street East earlier this week.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on May 19, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 700 block of Erie Street East. Windsor police are looking to identify the people in the photo as part of a shots fired investigation. May 23, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)

A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation broke out between two men on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape. As the SUV drove westbound, police say one of the males retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle. The two men then fled eastbound on foot. Windsor police are looking to identify the people and vehicles in the photo as part of a shots fired investigation. May 23, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)

Police say no physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, while the firearm used remains outstanding.

Investigators have since identified the shooting suspect as Heydar Alanuz of LaSalle. He is described as a Middle Eastern male, 5’10” tall, approximately 160lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a full beard.

Alanuz is wanted on the following charges:

- Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon

- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence

- Possession of a concealed weapon

- Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

- Failure to comply with a release order

Anyone with information on Alanuz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.