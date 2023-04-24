Windsor named the 'Karen' Capital of Canada: report

Windsor is being called the Karen Capital of Canada, according to an online report.

The Online Casino report says Windsor had 64.83 “Karen” reports were posted on social media in the city per 100,000 households.

The next highest number of Karen posts from a city in Canada was Victoria in British Columbia, with just 15.86 per 100,000 households. No other city in the country scored above 14.

The research included a survey of over 1,800 people in the U.S. and Canada to see where the Karens of the world were mentioned most. They also gathered some data on the worst Karen behaviors and whether the Karen persona crosses generations and genders.

It found that 78 per cent have witnessed “Karen” behaviour from a man and 46 per cent have seen similar behaviour from a member of Gen-Z.

The report says the top Karen habit was inordinate complaining. A disconcerting 82 per cent of respondents confirmed that they had, at some point, witnessed a Karen complaining needlessly and excessively.