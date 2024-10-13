Windsor Mosque hosts open house to break down misconceptions about Islam

Windsor Mosque opened its doors to the public this weekend in an ongoing effort to foster understanding and correct misconceptions about Islam within the community.

The open house, held on Saturday and Sunday, welcomed visitors from all backgrounds, offering a rare chance to see the mosque’s prayer hall, library and other spaces.

The mosque's imam said the goal is to let people “learn about Islam from Muslims, not from someone else.”

"This is the day where we open the mosque to all people from the community of Windsor — Muslims, non-Muslims — everyone is welcome," said Imam Muhammad Elshaikh.

“They can learn about the teachings of Islam and what the Islamic faith is.”

Visitors were encouraged to ask questions, with common topics ranging from Islamic beliefs to controversial issues surrounding the religion.

According to Elshaikh, many people are surprised to learn about Islam's recognition of figures more commonly associated with Christianity.

"Most people are shocked to learn that we believe in Jesus and Moses as much as we believe in Muhammad," Elshaikh explained.

Attendees were also invited to ask about contentious subjects, such as women's rights and negative stereotypes about "violence in the name of religion."

"Sadly, we live in a world where the Internet spreads misconceptions and falsehoods about many communities, not just Muslims," Elshaikh said.

In addition to general questions about Islam, visitors also asked about the religion's stance on interfaith relations.

"We respect other faiths and their followers," Elshaikh said, adding that the religion prioritizes co-existence and dialogue between different religious communities.

Elshaikh said he met with other faith leaders a few weeks ago and was "shocked" to learn more about the Jewish faith and its similarities to Islam.

"One misconception is that Muslims are always trying to convert others. Islam does encourage outreach and sharing our faith with others, but conversion isn't forced or pressured," the imam added.

"Those who wish to accept it are welcome and those who don't are also welcome to practice their own faith."

One of the most frequent concerns raised by visitors, Elshaikh said, was about women's rights, specifically the notion that Islam enforces segregation between men and women.

"When it comes to women's rights in Islam, it's important to distinguish between what Islam teaches and what individual Muslims practice," Elshaikh noted, adding that Islam promotes justice and fairness for everyone.

Windsor Mosque hosts an open house every October as part of Islamic Heritage Month.