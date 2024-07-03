Windsor manufacturer fined $55,000 after workplace injury

A workplace injury has resulted in a $55,000 fine for a Windsor manufacturer.

Can Art Aluminum Extrusion Canada Inc. at 428 Jutras Dr. S. was convicted on June 14, 2024, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour.

The report said a worker was injured while operating a saw on an aluminum extrusion press on Aug. 20, 2022.

According to the MOL, the company failed to ensure the measures and procedures prescribed under section 24 of the Regulation for Industrial Establishments were carried out at the workplace, contrary the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Can Art was fined $55,000 by Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Following the incident, the report said the employer voluntarily enhanced its health and safety systems and implement additional accident prevention initiatives.