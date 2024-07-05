Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in Chatham-Kent

A pool of mosquitos collected on Wednesday has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Chatham-Kent (CK) Public Health said the pool came from a trap in Wheatley. It’s the first positive pool identified in Chatham-Kent this season.

“West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito,” CK Public Health said. “Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms.”

“Some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and fatique.”

In rare cases, it said some may have more severe illness, like stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and paralysis.

Older people or anyone with a compromised immune system are at a higher risk of severe illness.

In order to protect yourself from contracting the virus, you can wear light-coloured clothing, long-sleeve shirts, long pants, and socks, use DEET insect repellent, stay indoors from dusk to dawn when the bugs are most active, make sure your doors and window screens are free from holes, and get rid of standing water on your property.

For more information on the West Nile Virus, you can click here or call CK Public Health at 519-355-1071