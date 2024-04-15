WINDSOR
Windsor

Windsor man wins $75,000 with scratch ticket

A Windsor man is 75,000 richer after winning a top prize with a scratch ticket.

Owen Akrey got the big win with Instant Lucky Lines.

Instant Lucky Lines is available for $3 and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.57.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Howard Avenue in Windsor.

